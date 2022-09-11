Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. In this battle of National League Central opponents, the underdog Reds will look to play spoiler.

The Reds came out on top versus the Brewers on Friday to improve to 56-80. Milwaukee is now 73-66 after losing Friday's contest, and they currently trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 3 1/2 games for the final Wild Card spot.

"Fired on all cylinders..." - Reds

Milwaukee has been solid at home this year despite the loss, sporting a 37-27 record at American Family Field. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been bad on the road, evidenced by their 27-41 away record.

Adrian Houser, who is 5-9 with a 4.83 ERA, will be on the hill Saturday for Milwaukee. The Reds offense ranks 17th in runs per game and 21st in OPS, but they did plate eight on Friday.

Recently, the right-hander's performances have been concerning, as he's allowed nine earned runs in his past 9 2/3 innings. Cincinnati has been pretty bad on the road offensively this season compared to when they're home, but they have hit Houser well this year.

Since the Reds are pretty familiar with Houser and the righty has been poor recently, expect the visitors to build on their solid hitting performance from the series opener.

Cincinnati's Chase Anderson gets the ball on Saturday night. He's gone 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in limited innings, and he'll be making his third start. In Anderson's last two starts, the right-hander has been bad, giving up eight earned runs in his past eight innings. Expect Milwaukee to have a better day at the plate against Anderson and the Reds' pitching staff.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +197 +1.5 (+100) Over 8.5 (-125) Milwaukee Brewers -235 -1.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (+105)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Houser has faced Cincinnati three times this year, allowing three or more runs each time. After the Reds scored eight last night, look for them to score at least two off of Houser on Saturday.

Pick: Adrian Houser Over 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Brewers are the much better team on paper, but they've lost the last three meetings, all coming at home. Expect both teams to put up runs against struggling starting pitchers tonight.

Prediction: Over 8.5 (-125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt