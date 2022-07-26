Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will be at home to face the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. The Brewers beat the Rockies 10-9 on Sunday to bring their overall record to 53-43 this year. The Rockies now sit at 43-53 this season after losing Sunday's contest. The Brewers currently lead the National League Central heading into Monday's contest by 2.5 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

For Monday's contest, Milwaukee will send out lefty Aaron Ashby, who is 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA spanning 12 starts. He's also made six relief appearances. He has had a rough go as a starter, and he'll be up against an excellent Rockies lineup.

In his last outing, Ashby went five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while he striking out three. Recently, the left-hander's performances have been abysmal, as he's sporting an 8.15 ERA in his previous four outings. The Rockies, who struggle on the road offensively, will try to get to Ashby early on Monday.

Kyle Freeland, who is 4-7 with a 4.96 ERA, will take the hill Monday for Colorado. In his previous start, Freeland tossed just four frames, giving up six hits and five earned runs while punching out only three. The left-hander's performances lately have dipped as he's surrendered 11 earned runs in his previous 10 1/3 frames.

The Brewers have averaged 5.6 runs per game over their last seven, so expect them to keep putting together good at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +165 +1.5 (-125) Over 8.5 (+100) Milwaukee Brewers -190 -1.5 (+105) Under 8.5 (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Hunter Renfroe will be up against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland on Monday. Facing southpaws, he has been excellent, holding a .811 OPS in 2022. Renfroe is also slugging .640 versus left-handers, with low strikeout rates dating back to 2021. Additionally, the Brewers' outfielder has a .984 OPS at home and has homered in three straight games. Look for him to keep raking in the series finale.

Hunter Renfroe mashes a HR for the third straight game! YUP! ... HE DID IT AGAIN!Hunter Renfroe mashes a HR for the third straight game! #ThisIsMyCrew YUP! ... HE DID IT AGAIN! 💣Hunter Renfroe mashes a HR for the third straight game! #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/MEXbEqypwg

Pick: Hunter Renfroe Over 1.5 Total Bases (+106)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Brewers will look to sweep the four-game set. They have really had the Rockies' number recently, winning the last eight meetings overall. Looking at the total, it's gone over in eight of the last nine between these two clubs. Expect that to be the case again on Monday.

Prediction: Brewers -1.5 (+105) & Over 8.5 (+100)

