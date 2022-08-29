Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- August 29| 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Monday's game at American Family Field.

This National League Central clash sees second-placed Milwaukee take on the bottom-placed Pirates. The Pirates come into this game with the third-worst record in the National League (48-79). They take on the team with a record of 67-59, six games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the division.

The Brewers come into this game with an average record in their last 10, having won five and lost five. They are coming off of two successive victories over the Cubs.

The Pirates have been in woeful form recently. They have only won three of their last 10 games. They ended a seven-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Phillies, the last time they stepped onto the field.

"The Ro Show" - Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds has been the stalwart of the Pirates in batting, leading the side in batting average (.251), home runs (21), RBI (48) and runs created with 61.34. J,T, Brubaker, on the other hand, has been the star in the pitching department, leading the team in strikeouts with 132, ERA with 4.39, pitches per innings with 16.4, and strikeouts per nine innings with 9.4.

Yerry De Los Santos, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Max Kranick are all notable absentees for the Pirates due to injury.

Corbin Burnes has been the star pitcher for Milwaukee, leading in all vital metrics. He has been one of the major reasons for the home side's success this season. Burnes even beats his counterpart Brubaker with a better ERA of 2.84 as compared to Brubaker's 4.39 ERA.

"Series Clinched #ThisIsMyCrew" - Milwaukee Brewers

Jonathan Davis and Mike Brosseau will miss for the home side due to injury.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date and Time: Sunday, August 29, 8:10 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The top pick for the game is Corbin Burnes, the starting pitcher for the Brewers, with an impressive ERA of 2.84.

Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 -285 Under 8 Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 +228 Over 8

Brewers vs Pirates final Prediction:

The home side arrives with an advantage, having a superior record overall as well as a more runs in their last 10 games. The Pirates have been somber the entire season and won't likely change their fortunes at the start of this three-match series between these sides.

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt