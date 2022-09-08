Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 8| 2022 MLB Season

A doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants will take place on Thursday evening. This is just a two-game series that will finish in a matter of a few hours on Milwaukee's home turf. It is quite an interesting matchup, to say the least.

Milwaukee sits in the second spot in the National League Central division. Since the league is in its last stretch, the teams below the Brewers have no chances of overtaking them. A decent overall record (71-65) has placed them in a sweet spot. Only the St. Louis Cardinals are ahead of them and deservingly so. A small concern for Milwaukee is their recent 4-6 run in the last 10. They even lost their last match to the struggling Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco is neither comfortable nor happy with its position in the NL West. They sit third in the division and can say goodbye to their playoff chances. Interestingly, the Giants share the same 4-6 run as the Brewers and are coming off a defeat in their last game. The division is totally in control of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have an impeccable record(94-42) this season.

It will be interesting to see who wins the doubleheader series between the Brewers and the Giants. San Francisco's position is in total danger as the Arizona Diamondbacks are right behind them. If they lose this series, they might end up losing the third spot as well. For reasons such as these, this series becomes all the more exciting.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Match Details

Match: San Francisco Giants @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8, 04:10 p.m. and 07:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Odds: Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -205 -1.5 (+110) U 7 (-105) San Francisco Giants +175 +1.5 (-135) O 7 (-115)

Odds favor the home team for the win.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Pick

Corbin Burnes (9-6) is ready to take charge as the pitcher for the Brewers in Game 1. Corbin has managed a total of 66 strikeouts in his last 10 outings, maintaining an ERA of close to 2.50. He has had a phenomenal season so far, so you can expect a similar performance from him against San Francisco. A definite pick for Game 1.

Corbin Burnes: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 27 164.0 119 55 200 3.02

Christian Yelich has to be the pick for Game 2. He has represented the Milwaukee Brewers as a shortstop and has performed exceedingly well. His career batting average is commendable at .288. Keep an eye on Christian to perform.

Prediction

A doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants will be evenly contested. However, the Brewers have a slight upperhand after taking into account all the statistics.

Pick/Prediction: Brewers -205

