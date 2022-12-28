Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 28 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday (December 28) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The 22-11 Bucks are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, pursued rather quickly by the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks haven’t done themselves any favors, losing all of their last three against their Eastern Conference rivals. Over the last three games, they have faced the rest of the top four teams in the East, the Cavs, Nets, and Celtics. Following this terrible run of results, they are tied with the Cavs and the Nets at 22 wins.

The Bulls were on a brilliant three-game win streak prior to their last game, in which they lost 118-133 against the Rockets, against all odds. This is the kind of inconsistency that has let down the Chicago side time and time again. With so many rumors flying around regarding their roster changes, the Bulls need to get back to winning ways.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on fire recently, scoring nearly 35 points per game over the last four. DeMar DeRozan has once again been brilliant for the Bulls this season, averaging 26-5-5 on 60% true shooting.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Foot Out Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Foot Out

Star forward Khris Middleton is set to miss out on this game for the Bucks because of his aggravating knee problem. For the Bulls, it’s Lonzo Ball once again, who is absent due to a knee issue.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 (-110) Over 231.5 (-112) -195 Chicago Bulls +4.5 (-110) Under 231.5 (-107) +160

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday (GTD) SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls: PG Alex Caruso (GTD) SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

The game hangs in the balance. Both sides come into this game in pretty similar form. The Bucks are clearly the better team on paper, considering they have MVP frontrunner Giannis leading the side. They should be able to win this game, but only just.

Giannis' form is a major decisive factor in this game. The Bulls have shown a lot of inconsistency and Patrick Williams at the #4 is not the ideal player to be guarding Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are 8-8 on the road and should be able to extend it tonight.

Bucks: -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes