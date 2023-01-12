Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 114-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Their opponents tonight, the Miami Heat (22-20), most recently defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a razor-thin 112-111 contest.

The Bucks have had a great season so far for the most part and are 4-1 in their last five games. The Heat, meanwhile, have been badly rocked by injury of late but pulled off an impressive performance against the Thunder. The Miami outfit even managed to set a new record during the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Bucks @ Heat

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Miami, Florida

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

On the Bucks' front, center/power forward Serge Ibaka is out due to personal issues. Small forward Khris Middleton is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Grayson Allen is doubtful due to a sprained right ankle.

On the Heat's end, center Omer Yurtseven is out due to an ankle operation in November. Small forward Nikola Jovic is out with a back injury. Shooting guard/small forward Duncan Robinson is out with a finger injury. Point guard Tyler Herro is out with an Achilles injury. Center Bam Adebayo is probable despite wrist issues. Point guard Kyle Lowry is out with a knee injury. Small forward Caleb Martin is out with a quadriceps injury. Power forward Haywood Highsmith is probable despite recent knee issues. Power forward Udonis Haslem is questionable due to Achilles issues. Center Dewayne Dedmon is out due to serving a single-game suspension.

Player Team Injury Status Serge Ibaka Bucks N/A Out Khris Middleton Bucks Knee Out Grayson Allen Bucks Ankle Doubtful Omer Yurtseven Heat Ankle Out Nikola Jovic Heat Back Out Duncan Robinson Heat Finger Out Tyler Herro Heat Achilles Out Bam Adebayo Heat Wrist Probable Kyle Lowry Heat Knee Out Caleb Martin Heat Quadriceps Out Haywood Highsmith Heat Knee Probable Udonis Haslem Heat Achilles Questionable Dewayne Dedmon Heat N/A Out

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Bucks +2.5 (-110) Ov 217.5 (-110) +120 Heat -2.5 (-110) Un 217.5 (-110) -140

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Bucks - PG: Jrue Holiday, SG: Grayson Allen, SF: Pat Connaughton, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Heat - PG: Gabe Vincent, SG: Max Strus, SF: Jimmy Butler, PF: Haywood Highsmith, C: Bam Adebayo

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction

The Miami Heat are seemingly cursed with injuries this season. Half the team are either on the bench or in danger of needing to be ahead of tonight's game. Jimmy Butler is the team MVP right now, essentially carrying the team to victory against the Thunder recently with his expcetional offensive output.

The Bucks, meanwhile, have been on fire for much of the season and are comparatively very healthy. In both scoring and rebounding, the Milwaukee outfit are elite at the moment. For an exhausted team like the Heat, defending against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a nightmare. Even with the home-court advantage, the Heat could be looking at a rough loss tonight.

Prediction: Bucks +2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes