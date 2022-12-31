Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Horizon League | College Basketball

The Milwaukee Panthers and Detroit Mercy Titans will play in a Horizon League game in Detroit on Saturday. The Panthers enter this contest with an overall record of 8-5 and a conference record of 2-1.

The Panthers are just 1-4 on the year and have dropped two of their previous three games. The Titans are 6-8 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Titans are unbeaten at home this year. The first tap is set for noon Eastern Time.

Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Panthers +275 +7.5 (-110) Over 149.5 (-110) Detroit Mercy Titans -330 -7.5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-110)

Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Panthers at Detroit Mercy Titans

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Calihan Hall, Detroit, MI

Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy Key Stats

The Panthers will try to improve on their dismal 1-4 road record so far this year. Thursday night's 83-61 setback to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies marked the Panthers' first Horizon League defeat.

This season, the Panthers' scoring offense is now rated 162nd in the nation. They are ranked 128th in the nation in terms of rebounding and are ranked 63rd in terms of three-point shooting percentage. The Panthers rank 357th overall in turnovers and are just 336th in the nation for assists per turnover ratio. The scoring defense for the Panthers is ranked 227th in the nation, and their three-point defense ranking is 73rd.

The Titans are 2-1 in league play and 6-8 overall going into this game. They recently defeated Green Bay to snap a three-game losing streak. In their victory over Green Bay, the Titans were headed by the usual suspects.

The Titans would like to maintain their perfect home record and move closer to.500 with a win on Saturday. The scoring offense of the Titans is rated 124th in the nation. They are the 38th-best three-point shooting team in the nation, but they are dangerous from downtown. The Titans are only 273rd in the assist-to-turnover ratio but rank 23rd in rebounding this season. The Titans rank 287th in three-point defense and 293rd overall in scoring defense.

Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy Betting Prediction

In this one, expect the Titans to profit from a weak Panthers defense. The Panthers have struggled to contain their opponents, and Liddell and Davis for Detroit have a strong inside-out attack. In this game, the 73rd-ranked Panthers' three-point defense will also be put to the test, so I'm going to go significantly in the Titans' direction.

The Titans also enter having completed a 75th-ranked non-conference schedule that was much more difficult. The Panthers' schedule ranks 327th in terms of difficulty. The Titans will clearly win this one.

Pick: Detroit Mercy Titans -7.5 (-110)

