Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks NCAA Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 10|2022 NCAA Season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are getting ready to host the Western Illinois Leathernecks for their second game of the season. The two sides meet after nine years in an interesting clash to see how things fare out. Huntington Bank Stadium is set to witness the encounter.

Minnesota Football @GopherFootball



Get ready for Week Two: Saturday mornings at the Bank are back.Get ready for Week Two: z.umn.edu/GameTwo Saturday mornings at the Bank are back. Get ready for Week Two: z.umn.edu/GameTwo https://t.co/WwSBbN07ZD

"Saturday mornings at the Bank are back" - Gophers

The Gophers got a W in their first game, securing a 38-0 victory over New Mexico State. It was a great thrashing from the home team where the team saw multiple performers. Ibrahim and Morgan earned two TDs each to their names. Look out for these players in the upcoming games as well. They are third in the table, behind the leaders, the Northwestern Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes.

It has been a bad start for Western Illinois. They are at the bottom of the Missouri Valley. The Leatherbacks lost their opening fixture against TN-Martin 42-28. Even with this loss, there were some rising stars on the team. Nick Davenport, the Leatherbacks' QB, covered 180 yards and earned three TDs. Another QB, Henry Ogala, had a decent game as well, picking up 105 yards and a single TD to his name.

The two sides met nine years ago so there is not a lot of history between the Gophers and the Leatherbacks. However, the Minnesota Golden Gophers look solid coming into this game. The Leatherbacks will have to find a way to keep the home team at bay to have any chance in the game.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Western Illinois Leatherbacks: Match Details

Match: Western Illinois Leatherbacks vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Odds: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Western Illinois Leatherbacks

Teams Spread Over/Under Minnesota -38.5 (-110) U 56 (-110) Western Illinois +38.5 (-110) O 56 (-110)

The last five games for Minnesota against a team from Illinois have gone below the total points line, i.e under 56.

The last time both teams played each other, Minnesota won the game 29-13, way below the total points mark.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Western Illinois Leatherbacks: Pick

Trust Minnesota running back Mohammad Ibrahim to come prepared for today's game against a weak Illinois team. He has the ability to pick up yards for the team and earn multiple TDs. Once he is on his bike, it is hard to catch him thereafter. A definite pick.

"He's baccccckkkkkkkk" - Gophers

Predictions

This has to be an easy W for the Golden Gophers against the Western Illinois Leatherbacks. The home team from the Big 10 should be able to easily see this through against a non-FBS team.

Pick/Prediction: Win for Minnesota

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif