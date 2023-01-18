Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a razor thin 126-125 loss to the Utah Jazz. Their opponents tonight, the Denver Nuggets (31-13), are currently riding high on a seven-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves have bounced back from their grim six-game losing skid last month. They're 6-2 in their last eight games. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards continues to impress on offense. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are having a tremendous season so far and are currently No.1 in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

On the Timberwolves' front, center Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to a right calf strain. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a calf injury. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable due to groin issues. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is questionable due to left hip soreness. Power forward Taurean Prince is questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

On the Nuggets' end, power forward Jeff Green is out with a hand injury. Small forward Peyton Watson is out with a left adductor strain. Point guard Collin Gillespie is out with a lower leg injury.

Player Team Injury Status Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Rudy Gobert Timberwolves Groin Questionable Anthony Edwards Timberwolves Hip Questionable Taurean Prince Timberwolves Ankle Questionable Jeff Green Nuggets Hand Out Peyton Watson Nuggets Adductor Out Collin Gillespie Nuggets Lower leg Out

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Timberwolves +8.5 (-110) Ov 237.5 (-110) +300 Nuggets -8.5 (-110) Un 237.5 (-110) -375

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Rudy Gobert

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction

The Timberwolves were ultimately outclassed by the Jazz's superior offense last time out. The team were further hampered by the sudden exit of Rudy Gobert due to a groin injury. Overall, the Minnesota outfit have been largely average in all areas of the court. While the likes of Anthony Edwards have looked great on offense, it hasn't been enough to carry the team out of their often middling ways this season.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are one of the most elite-level offensive units in the league this season. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon have all looked especially strong on the offensive end of the court lately. On defense, the team aren't quite as sharp but they're more than good enough to apply the pressure on the Timberwolves around the rim and on the perimeter tonight.

Overall, this is the Nuggets' game to win as they continue their dominant charge through the 2022-23 season.

Prediction: Nuggets -8.5 (-110)

