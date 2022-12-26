Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: December 26| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) are on a two-game losing streak, tenth in the Western Conference, and coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics (121-109).

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are one of the deadliest duos in the league right now. They once again proved to be too hot to handle for the Timberwolves, scoring 36 points and 30 points in a 12-point defeat. Anthony Edwards played 40 minutes in the loss, scoring 30 points while D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points. This will be their second away game in a four-game road trip when they take on the Miami Heat (16-17).

The Heat are also on a two-game losing streak and are placed ninth in the East. They are coming off a loss against the Indiana Pacers (111-108). Jimmy Butler played only 28 minutes and scored 20 points, while Tyler Herro contributed 38 points. They will now look to end their losing run when they host the Timberwolves tonight.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Miami Heat

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Injury Report

Both teams are dealing with a number of injuries. The Timberwolves have four injuries at the moment. Kyle Anderson is questionable with a back problem whereas Taurean Prince is out with a shoulder injury. Jordan McLaughlin is out indefinitely due to a calf problem whereas Karl Anthony Towns is out due to a calf problem as well.

The Miami Heat have too many questionable and probable players for tonight's game. Udonis Haslem is questionable due to an Achilles problem whereas Dewayne Dedmon is out with a foot injury. Gabe Vincent is questionable with a knee problem and Caleb Martin is probable with an ankle issue. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are questionable. Omer Yurtseven misses out with an ankle problem.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Kyle Anderson Minnesota Timberwolves Questionable Back Taurean Prince Minnesota Timberwolves Out Shoulder Jordan McLaughlin Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf Karl Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf Udonis Haslem Miami Heat Questionable Achilles Dewayne Dedmon Miami Heat Out Foot Gabe Vincent Miami Heat Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Miami Heat Probable Ankle Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Questionable Ankle Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Questionable Ankle Omer Yurtseven Miami Heat Out Ankle

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Timberwolves +130 +3.5 (-110) O 222 (-110) Miami Heat -150 -3.5 (-110) U 222 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Starting 5s

Timberwolves: F Anthony Edwards, F Jaden McDaniels, C Rudy Gobert, G D'Angelo Russell, G Austin Rivers.

Heat: F Jimmy Butler, F Caleb Martin, C Bam Adebayo, G Tyler Herro, G Kyle Lowry.

Timberwolves vs Heat: Betting Prediction

Minnesota have a solid 8-2 record against Miami in their last 10 meetings. They have already won their encounter against the Heat earlier this season. Since both teams are on a two-game losing streak, this encounter makes up for an exciting contest.

Miami does have a slight advantage as they are hosting the game, however, expect it to be a close matchup. The majority of games have been low-scoring.

Final Prediction: Total Under 222 (-110)

