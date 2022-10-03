Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox MLB Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago White Sox on Monday (October 3)) in MLB action.

The Twins are in third place in the American League with 77 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.487. They are 4-6 in their last ten matchups and have a poor away record of 31-47.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are in second place in the American Central Division. They have won 79 games at a win rate of 0.497 percent and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field - Chicago, IL

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TWINS +110 +1.5(-200) o7(-115) WHITE SOX -125 -1.5(+175) u7(+100)

The Twins are struggling with form and lost important games towards the end of the season to drop out of the playoffs race. They need to win this game to end the season on a high. Minnesota will hope Carlos Correa scores big here. He's averaging 0.289 with an OPS of 0.832 this season. Additionally, they also expect the Pitchers to pitch well.

The White Sox have done great this season. They have done well in scoring and pitching. Jose Abreu has fared well in batting. He has contributed to the scoring with an average of 0.304,15 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Pitching has been decent, with Dylan Cease leading the team charts. Cease has an ERA of 2.20, 227 Ks and a WHIP of 1.11 this season.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Best Pick

Bailey Ober will start for the Twins. He has played limited this season but has made a decent contribution and has a 2-3 record. Ober is in great form and has ten strikeouts in the last seven days. The White Sox are less effective against right-handed pitchers, so Ober will look to do well here.

Johnny Cueto will start for the White Sox. He has done decently this season and will look to impact the game. Cuerto is not in good form, though.

Pick: Bailey Ober, Hits allowed, under 4.5(-115)

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Prediction

Both teams will look to win this game, but the Twins look like a more settled unit. The starting pitcher for them is in better form, and he's likely to have a better impact than the opponent's.

The White Sox could find it tough to score and defend and are likely to lose against the Twins.

Prediction: Take Twins, ML (+110)

