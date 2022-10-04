Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox MLB Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday (October 4) in MLB action.

The Twins are in third place in the American League with 77 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.487. They are 4-6 in their last ten matchups and have a poor away record of 31-48.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are in second place in the American Central Division. They have won 80 games at a win rate of 0.500 percent and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field - Chicago, IL

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TWINS +112 +1.5(-190) o7(-120) WHITE SOX -120 -1.5(+190) o7(+100)

The Twins are struggling with form and have lost important games towards the end of the season to drop out of the playoffs race. They will play for pride and look to win this game to end their season on a high.

Minnesota will hope Carlos Correa scores big here. He's averaging 0.292 with an OPS of 0.837 this season. Additionally, they will also expect their pitchers to help them stay ahead in the contest.

The White Sox, meanwhile, have done great this season. They have done well in scoring and pitching. Jose Abreu has fared well in batting, registering an average of 0.304,15 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Pitching has been decent, with Dylan Cease leading the team charts. Cease has an ERA of 2.20, 227 Ks and a WHIP of 1.11 this season.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Best Pick

Scoring has been poor between the two teams, so this is another game that could be closely contested.

White Sox Pitcher Lucas Giolito could have a larger impact on the game. He has played well this season and has a 10-9 record . He did well against the Twins with 20 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched and is likely to continue that form.

Pick: Lucas Guilito, Strikeouts thrown, over 5.5(-148)

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Prediction

The Twins have lost their form and have not played well in the last few games. Not scoring enough is hurting them big time.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have played better and are winning games due to their complete team performance. They are better placed to win this game due to their in-form starting pitcher.

Prediction: Take White Sox at ML

