Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will be at home to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday (October 5) afternoon.

Both AL Central teams came up short this year in their bid for the postseason, but they'll be looking to secure a win on the final day of the MLB regular season.

The White Sox defeated the Twins on Tuesday to improve to 81-80 on the season. Minnesota, meanwhile, sits at 77-84 following its defeat. The Twins have been really bad on the road, especially at Guaranteed Rate Field, where they've dropped five of their previous six games.

Davis Martin is likely to get the nod on Wednesday for the White Sox. He currently holds a 3-5 record and a 3.65 ERA. This Twins offense that he'll be up against ranks 17th in runs per game and 11th in OPS, but their hitters haven't been very productive since the weekend.

Martin has been solid at this arena to end the year, as recently he's given up just five earned runs in his previous 17 2/3 frames. He hasn't faced Minnesota previously in his career and will look to keep their bats cold on Wednesday.

Louie Varland will be taking the hill on Wednesday for Minnesota. Varland has just 21 major league innings under his belt, and so far, his stats have been pretty pedestrian. The White Sox offense that he'll be navigating scored eight runs on Tuesday night, but they struggled to put up runs prior to that match.

Last time out, Varland threw five frames, giving up three hits and two earned runs, while fanning three in a loss to Chicago. He'll try to finish the season on a high in the rematch on Wednesday.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +105 +1.5 (-200) Over 7.5 (-120) Chicago White Sox -115 -1.5 (+165) Under 7.5 (+100)

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The Twins are on a four-game skid, and they've lost 20 of their last 30 games overall. Consequently, the White Sox will be confident of building on their great offensive output from Tuesday to complete the sweep on Wednesday.

Prediction: White Sox ML (-115) & White Sox Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-135)

