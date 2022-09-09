Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will be at home to face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. This series has huge playoff ramifications as we'll see the top two teams in the American League Central square off.

The Twins defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday to avoid getting swept. With the win, their record improved to 69-67 on the year. Meanwhile, the Guardians currently hold a 70-65 record on the season after the 2-1 defeat to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Minnesota has been solid at home this year, evidenced by their 40-29 record at Target Field. Meanwhile, Cleveland still holds the American League Central division lead by 1 1/2 games over the Twins.

Minnesota's Dylan Bundy gets the nod on Friday night. He is 8-6 with a 4.34 ERA, and he'll be making his 25th start. The Guardians lineup has been slumping, averaging 2.1 runs per game in their past seven, which could play into Bundy's favor. Recently the right-hander has been very reliable for Minnesota, carrying a minuscule 1.80 ERA in his last five outings.

The Twins' righty has also been solid in his home park this year, holding a 2.80 ERA while home, so expect him to pitch well in a comfortable environment Friday.

Cal Quantrill gets the nod Friday for the Guardians, holding an 11-5 record and a 3.55 ERA. Minnesota's offense, like Cleveland, hasn't been too hot. They are averaging a lousy 2.7 runs per game in their last seven.

Lately, the Guardians' right-hander has been better, surrendering just three earned runs in his last 16 frames. When Quantrill faced Minnesota and Bundy back in June, he tossed eight frames of three-run ball. Quantrill and Cleveland got the better of the Twins last time out, so we'll see if he can repeat this performance.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -102 +1.5 (-220) Over 7.5 (-115) Minnesota Twins -108 -1.5 (+180) Under 7.5 (-105)

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Twins squeaked by the Yankees 4-3 last night in a nailbiter. They're a much different team at home compared to on the road, so they'll be glad to return home after a rough road trip. Cleveland's offense has been awful lately, so expect Bundy to shut them down as he's been rolling lately. The Twins are also chasing the Guardians, so they'll be hungry to gain some ground.

Prediction: Twins ML (-108) & Guardians Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (+105)

