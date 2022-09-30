Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Minnesota Twins will meet the Detroit Tigers in a three-game MLB series that starts on Friday (September 30). The Tigers are coming off a win in their last game, while the Twins faced defeat against the Chicago White Sox.

Both teams are from the American League Central division.

Minnesota (76-80) are third in the standings, and it's safe to say that they're out of the playoff race. They have had a poor 3-7 run in their last ten games. They are way ahead of the Tigers and Royals, who are in fourth and fifth place respectively. The Twins can be assured of third spot, but and would like to improve on their recent performances that cost them a wildcard place.

Meanwhile, with an amazing recent run (8-2), the Tigers have replaced the Royals in fourth place. Even though they still need to fight to keep that spot, their good form has given them something to cheer about. This is an interesting string of results after a disastrous season. The Tigers would like to keep their run going with a Game 1 win over the Twins.

The three-game series will be an interesting one for all neutral fans. There's hardly anything on the line for both teams, as their season is already over. All they can do now is to entertain their fans, and make the series exciting.

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 07:10 pm EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit , Michigan

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +125 +1.5 (-140) U 7 (-105) Minnesota Twins -145 -1.5 (+120) O 7 (-115)

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Pick

There's no competition on who is going to be the pick for Game 1. Joe Ryan (12-8) will take the hill for the Twins. No one is better than him in this matchup. At 3.70 ERA in a total of 141.0 IPs, Ryan has managed 143 strikeouts.

Pick: Joe Ryan Total Strikeouts Over 6.5 (+109)

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Prediction

Even though the Tigers are having a terrific run at the moment, having Joe Ryan in the lineup for the Twins could make all the difference. With his inclusion, Minnesota looks like a tough team to beat.

Prediction: Detroit 1st 5 Innings Total Under 1.5 (-135)

