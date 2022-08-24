Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros play the second game of a three-game set today at Minute Maid Park. Despite a ninth-inning effort by the Twins, the Astros took the first game of this series 4-2.

Houston has an 11.5-game lead in the American League West and is on cruise control on the road to the playoffs. Conversely, the Twins are chasing the Guardians and are three games back in the AL Central. This will be a tough series for the Twins as they need to rattle off some wins to be back in first place.

Pitching in this one are Dylan Bundy for the Twins and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

Bundy isn't winning any superlatives this season, but he has brought seven victories to Minnesota. Entering play with an ERA of 4.60, Bundy has not been one of the bright spots in their season.

Conversely, Valdez is having a tremendous year. Only once this season — back in April — has Valdez allowed more than three runs in a start. He enters play with a record of 12-4 and an ERA of 2.72.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Twins +1.5 (-111) Yes (-105) Over 3 Runs (-106) Astros -1.5 (-108) No (-120) Over 4.5 Runs (-108)

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Valdez's strikeout line is surprisingly low and offers a great opportunity for bettors. Valdez is averaging 6.2 Ks a start over his last 10 games and has thrown 6+ strikeouts in seven of his previous 10. There is no reason to overthink this one; bettors should lock it in.

Framber Valdez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+108)

Framber Valdez has 134 strikeouts this season.

Jose Altuve is on a lovely stretch. He has five hits over his last four games with two multi-hit performances. With Bundy on the mound, Altuve is bound for another great showing.

Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Hits (+190)

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Prediction

With Valdez pitching, there is very little hope for Minnesota in this one. With Bundy on the mound for the Twins, they would have to do something only one other team has accomplished this season. This is an easy decision for bettors.

Astors -1.5 (-118)

