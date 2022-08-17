Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will be at home to face the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins easily handled the Royals on Tuesday, winning 9-0. They're now up to 60-55 this season, one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central division. Meanwhile, for the Royals, they now find themselves at 48-70 this year.

Kansas City has been a bad team away from home, and they've now lost eight of their last 10 games facing the Twins.

Tyler Mahle, who is 6-7 with a 4.26 ERA, will take the mound Wednesday for Minnesota. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the Cincinnati Reds, and he's been solid in his first two starts with his new club. The Royals offense he'll be up against ranks down at 24th in runs per game and 23rd in OPS.

Mahle has been solid dating back three starts, surrendering just six earned runs in his previous 18 frames. Mahle also has a 3.39 expected ERA, so expect him to keep performing well for Minnesota.

Kansas City will trot out Daniel Lynch, who is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA. Lately, the Royals' southpaw has improved, allowing just four earned runs in his previous 16 1/3 frames.

Minnesota's bats rank 11th in runs per game, and in their previous seven, they've averaged 4.3 runs per contest. In Lynch's last nine innings against Minnesota, he's given up six earned runs, so he'll need to attack these hitters with a different approach. The Twins put up nine on Tuesday and will look to keep mashing at the plate before an off day on Thursday.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +160 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (+100) Minnesota Twins -195 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.5 (-120)

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Best Picks

Carlos Correa was the Twins' marquee free agent signing this off-season. He's had a decent year, but lately, he's caught fire. In his last five games, he has an OPS of 1.275 and scored four runs. He's also walked seven times in this span, so look for him to find a way to score on Wednesday.

Pick: Carlos Correa Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-133)

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Prediction

The Twins have dominated the Royals this year, and there's no reason to see why that trend would stop. Minnesota has also won eight of their last 11 as favorites, so look for them to win and cover this afternoon.

Prediction: Twins -1.5 (+110)

