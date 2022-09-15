Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field. This is the second of a three-game series between the two sides. The Twins won the first game of the series 6-3. The two sides are adjacent to each other in the American League Central standings.

The Twins have been consistent this season. They have won 70 games so far, putting them in third place in the American League Central standings. Their overall record this season has been 70-70 with a solid .500 win percentage. They are still in hot pursuit of the all-elusive playoff berth. The AL Central is one of the most tightly knit standings in the entire MLB, as first and third place are separated by only 5 wins.

One concerning aspect for the Twins is their recent form. There has been a massive dip in results as they have lost seven of their last 10 fixtures. They lost their stranglehold on the top spot of the standings because of woeful form in recent weeks. They are still one of the favorites to make the playoffs, but it definitely won't be easy.

"Dub." - Twins

The Royals have been poor thus far. They have managed to win only 57 games over the course of the season, with a win percentage of just .401. Their overall record this season has been 57-85, which puts them in fourth place, just above the rock-bottom Detroit Tigers.

The Royals have immensely lacked consistency and are well and truly out of the playoff race. However, their recent form is improving, having won four of their last 10 leading up to this game.

"Sunday shutout" - KCRoyals

Luis Arraez and Joe Ryan have been the best performers for the Twins. Arraez has a batting average of .319 which is the fourth-best average in the entire MLB. He also has 82.28 runs created. Ryan has an ERA of 3.83 this season with 133 strikeouts thrown, which is the highest on the Twins roster.

Bobby Witt Jr. has been the standout for the Royals, with a batting average of .249, an RBI of 72, and 27 stolen bases, which is the seventh-most in the entire MLB.

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals Match Details.

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Minnesota Twins

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 14, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals best picks

The top picks for the game are Sonny Gray of the Twins and Zack Greinke of the Royals. Gray has an ERA of 3.09 and Greinke has an ERA of 4.00.

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Kansas City Royals +1.5 +172 Over 7.5 Minnesota Twins -1.5 -205 Under 7.5

Twins vs Royals Final Prediction:

Even though recently their form has dried up, the Twins are still the favorites in this matchup. Their opponents have picked up good form, but the home record of the Twins is off the charts. This should be a series sweep for the Minnesota side.

Minnesota Twins: -1.5

