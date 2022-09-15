Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. The Twins defeated the Royals 4-0 on Wednesday to improve to 69-70 on the season. Looking at the Royals, they now sit at 57-84 on the year after the loss.

Kansas City has been really bad on the road, sporting just a 23-45 away record this season. Minnesota is a solid 42-32 at Target Field, and they've excelled against sub .500 clubs. When facing losing teams, they've won 39 of 63 games.

Dylan Bundy gets the nod Thursday for the Twins, holding an 8-7 record and a 4.68 ERA. Kansas City's lineup is slumping, averaging a measly 2.3 runs per game in their previous seven.

Bundy has been up and down but lately has been more steady, carrying a 3.64 ERA in his past six outings. When Bundy has been on, it's usually been against inferior hitting teams like the Royals. Expect him to have very few issues navigating a lineup that got shut out last night.

Daniel Lynch, who is 4-10 with a 5.14 ERA, will be on the hill Thursday for Kansas City. Last time out, he was lit up, lasting just 3 2/3 innings, surrendering 10 hits and six earned runs in a loss to the Detroit Tigers. He has struggled mightily this year overall, and he'll be up against a decent Twins lineup on Thursday.

Recently the left-hander's performances have been concerning, as he's let the Detroit Tigers, who score the fewest runs in the MLB, hit him pretty well his last two outings. Expect the Twins' bats to be able to get to Lynch on Thursday as they wrap up this series.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +150 +1.5 (-140) Over 8.5 (-115) Minnesota Twins -180 -1.5 (+120) Under 8.5 (-105)

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Prediction

The Twins have slipped a bit in the American League Central race as they sit five games back at the moment. Bundy has seen his last four home starts versus teams with losing record, and these are the types of teams he handles well. Back the home team to lead through five and look for this one to go under too.

Prediction: Twins First 5 Innings -0.5 (-110) & Game Total Runs Under 9 (-135)

