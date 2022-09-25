Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will play the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday (September 25) as they seek to level their three-game MLB series. The Twins lost to the Angels in the second game on Saturday.

Minnesota (74-78) and Los Angeles (66-86) are part of the American League Central and West divisions respectively. Both are third in their respective divisions and are out of the playoffs race.

The Twins were in the playoff race for a while, However, their recent 2-8 run has been their undoing. If the Chicago White Sox lose multiple games in a row, Minnesota might have a chance, but that's highly unlikely.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, was out of the playoff race, way before the Twins, as the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have dominated their division. The Angels are on a decent 5-5 run in their last ten matchups, something they would like to build on till the season ends.

Game 1 belonged to the Angels, which they won4-2. A brilliant performance from Shohei Ohtani helped contain the Twins' offense to a bare minimum. Taylor Ward was their main batter whose contribution guided the team to victory. Nevertheless, the Twins came back strong in Game 2 to win 8-4 in a great offensive display.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 02:10 pm EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -115 +1.5 (-190) U 8 -115 Los Angeles Angels -105 -1.5 (+160) O 8 -105

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Pick

Jose Suarez (6-8) is set to mound for the Angels. His counterpart, Dylan Bundy (8-7) will represent the Twins' jersey for Game 3. Both are close in terms of statistics. However, Suarez's 4.11 ERA is better than Bundy's 4.78. That could be a factor going into the game, making Suarez the pick.

Pick: Jose Suarez Total Strikeouts Over 4.5 (-115)

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Prediction

Odds suggest a very close contest between the two teams as has been seen in the series so far. Expect a tough fight, as any result is possible.

Prediction: Angels 1st 5 Innings Total Over 1.5 (-145)

