Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will play the Texas Rangers Monday night. The Rangers beat the Twins 7-0 on Sunday to improve to 55-66. Minnesota is now 62-57 after losing, and they're 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.

Sonny Gray, who is 7-3 with a 3.11 ERA, will take the hill Monday for Minnesota. He has been reliable this year, and he'll be up against a decent Rangers lineup on Monday. Recently, the right-hander has been better, carrying a 1.69 ERA in his previous five outings, a positive sign heading into the series finale.

The Minnesota right-hander has been good in his home stadium this year too, but he did struggle against the Rangers in Texas. Since that start, though, he's been a lot better, so look for him to have a better outing in Minnesota.

Texas will send out Cole Ragans, who holds a 0-2 record and 5.02 ERA in limited innings. The Twins offense ranks 14th in runs per game, even with the shutout on Sunday. In his last outing, Ragans tossed five innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs while he striking out three in a loss to the Oakland Athletics. Look for the Twins to try and rattle the rookie early on as they try to salvage a series split.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +177 +1.5 (-120) Over 8.5 (-105) Minnesota Twins -210 -1.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-115)

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Jose Miranda has been a pleasant surprise for Minnesota this season. Recently, Miranda has been slugging an impressive .531 in his last 98 at-bats. The infielder has recorded an RBI in five of his previous six games entering Monday. Expect him to drive in at least one runner from the cleanup spot in the Twins' lineup.

"Clutch!" - Twins

Pick: Jose Miranda Over 0.5 RBIs (+110)

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Twins have been solid in Sonny Gray's starts this year, holding an 11-7 mark when he pitches. They've yet to get the bats going this series, but with a rookie southpaw on the hill for Texas, they'll have the starting pitching advantage. Back the Twins to win and cover to avoid a series loss on Monday.

Prediction: Twins -1.5 (+100)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 130-88-3 (+324.3 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt