Minnesota vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | Big Ten | College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will attempt to end their losing streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines' stadium.

Four of the Golden Gophers' previous five contests have ended in defeat, including a 61-39 loss to No. 3 Purdue on Thursday. The Wolverines have dropped three of their previous four contests, including their most recent loss against Maryland.

Minnesota vs Michigan Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Golden Gophers +590 +12.5 (-110) Over 137.5 (-110) Michigan Wolverines -900 -12.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110)

Minnesota vs Michigan Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Wolverines

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Minnesota vs Michigan Key Stats

Despite a challenging schedule, the Golden Gophers managed to open the season with a 4-1 record. After a five-game losing streak, the Golden Gophers' struggles have continued. In mid-December, they added victories over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Chicago State before dropping four of their last five games.

The Golden Gophers' lone conference victory came on the road against Ohio State on Jan. 12 in a stunning upset, but since then, losses to Illinois and Purdue have seen them revert to their losing ways.

Prior to being thrashed by the Boilermakers on Thursday in a 61-39 final, the Golden Gophers suffered an 18-point loss against the Fighting Illini.

The Wolverines started the season by winning five of their first six games, but ever since then, they have been incredibly inconsistent.

Seven of the Wolverines' last 12 games have ended in losses, including three of the last four. Over the last two weeks, all three of those defeats—to the Spartans, Iowa, and Maryland—came on the road.

Last Sunday, the Wolverines defeated Northwestern 85–78, covering the 4.5-point spread in the process. In each of their three defeats during their recent run, they were the slight underdogs.

The Wolverines' offensive end on the court has been their strength; they are sixth nationally in turnover rate. They are making 51.2% of their two-point attempts and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota vs Michigan Betting Prediction

The Golden Gophers have struggled on the road this season, having won just one of their previous 13 contests. The Golden Gophers have frequently been underdogs in league play, but they have still won three of their last nine games against the spread.

On Sunday, they will have a difficult time salvaging their season, as the Wolverines have won 16 of their previous 20 encounters between these teams.

It will be challenging for the Golden Gophers to pull off an upset against the Wolverines since they are superior on both sides of the field and won't beat themselves up with turnovers.

Take the Wolverines to cover the spread in front of their home crowd tonight.

Pick: Michigan Wolverines -12.5 (-110)

