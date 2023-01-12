Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes have dropped out of the top 25 and will look to begin their journey back into the rankings tonight when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota has lost consecutive games, both by a lone possession. Tonight they'll look to not only get their first road win but their first conference win as well. They've opened the season 0-3 on the road and are 0-4 in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have lost their last two games, to Purdue and Maryland. It was their first two Big Ten losses of the season. Their loss against Purdue was also their first at home this season.

Two teams looking to avoid a three-game losing streak will meet tonight. Let's see which school is going to come out on top.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Minnesota +14.5 (-110) Over 136.5 (-115) +800 Ohio State -14.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-105) -1400

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Value City Arena

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Key Stats

Ohio State has the edge in nearly every statistic.

Ohio State is scoring 79.7 points per game (37th in the nation) and holding opponents to 65.9 points per game. Minnesota is only putting up 64.3 points per contest (341st), while their opponents score 67.5.

Ohio State shoots 48.9% from the field (19th) and 38.4% from three (27th). Minnesota shoots 43.2% from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc.

Ohio State grabs 39.0 rebounds per game while Minnesota grabs 35.0.

The Buckeyes are holding opposing teams to 40.2% shooting and 29.2% shooting from three-point range. Minnesota is limiting its opponents to 42.2% shooting overall but 33.9% shooting from three.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

Everything Minnesota does, Ohio State does better. Not only that, but Ohio State is back home, where their only loss was to the then-#1 team by two points.

Although Minnesota's two recent losses were both nailbiters, they've been blown out a few times this season. They have four losses by 15 or more points. Tonight, the Ohio State Buckeyes will probably make it five such losses.

The Buckeyes get back on track with a dominant performance in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Ohio State -14.5 (-110)

