Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 3 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Kohl Center will host a Big Ten Conference NCAAB matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Golden Gophers are 6-6 (0-2) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after coming off a 58-55 home win against the Chicago State Cougars on December 22.

The Badgers are 10-2 (2-0) this season and are on a five-game winning streak after coming off a 76-66 home win against the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Golden Gophers +550 +12.5 (-110) Over 124 (-110) Wisconsin Badgers -800 -12.5 (-110) Under 124 (-110)

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Time and date: Tuesday, January 3; 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Key Stats

The Golden Gophers are a decent offensive team, averaging 63.4 points per game. They pass the basketball well as they are averaging 14.3 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia has led the program as he is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. He has been doing well on both sides of the court and should continue to do just that.

Their defense has been average thus far as they are allowing 66.8 points per game. The Golden Gophers have been decent, forcing 4.4 blocks and 4.9 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to improve on the year.

The Badgers are a good offensive team as they are scoring 68.9 points per outing and shoot 43.1% from the field. Senior forward Tyler Wahl has been doing well, averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, two assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game in 31 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been strong at holding teams, as they have given up 61.3 points per game. The Badgers need to do better as they're forcing 1.8 blocks and 7.5 steals per game.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Best Picks and Prediction

Looking at the previous three games heading into this matchup, the Golden Gophers are allowing 60 points per game while the Badgers are giving up 65.7 points per game. These programs throughout the season are shooting the ball similarly as the Golden Gophers shoot 42.6 percent from the field while Wisconsin is shooting 43.1 percent from the floor. All in all, go with the Golden Gophers to cover the spread.

Pick: Golden Gophers +12.5 (-110)

