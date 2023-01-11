Mississippi State vs Georgia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | SEC | College Basketball

In an SEC game, the Georgia Bulldogs (11-4) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3) will square off in Athens, GA, at the Stegeman Coliseum.

While the UG Bulldogs have won four of their last five games and are coming off a loss to Florida, the MSU Bulldogs have won just two of their last five games and are coming off a victory over Ole Miss.

Mississippi State vs Georgia Betting Odds

Teasms Money line Spread Over/Under Mississippi State Bulldogs -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 128.5 (-115) Georgia Bulldogs +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 128.5 (-105)

Mississippi State vs Georgia Match Details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Mississippi State vs Georgia Key Stats

After defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 64-54 on Saturday, the MSU Bulldogs ended their three-game losing streak. In five games, this was just their second win. They had a team scoring average of 42 rebounds, 15 assists, 12 steals, and one block while shooting 39.7% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 50% from the line.

The Rebels were able to score 12 points from the free-throw line, while shooting 35.8% from the field and 23.5% from long range. The MSU Bulldogs' scoring offense, which averages 66.9 points per game while making 41.9% of its field goals, 62% of its free throws, and 30.7% of its three-point attempts, is rated at 293rd this season.

The UG Bulldogs have won four of their past five games, but their winning streak was broken on Saturday when they lost to the Florida Gators, 82-75. The final shooting percentages for the UG Bulldogs were 38.2% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 72.2% from the foul line. They also committed 10 turnovers while grabbing 40 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals, and 2 blocks.

The UG Bulldogs' scoring offense this season is ranked 170th, scoring 71.9 points on average per game while converting 43.4% of field goals, 73.1% of free throws, and 35.3% of three-point attempts. They turn the ball over 13.9 times a game while averaging 38.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals, and 3.3 blocks.

Mississippi State vs Georgia Betting Prediction

The UG Bulldogs' offense averages 71.9 points per game and has both field-goal range and long-range shooting capabilities. Roberts is expected to be a valuable offensive weapon as he is coming off a solid 25-point performance and will go into this game trying to score 20 or more points for the third straight game.

Watch for them to slow down the MSU Bulldogs' offense, as they have been a strong defensive team, allowing their opponents to score an average of 65.2 points per game. Take the UG Bulldogs to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Georgia Bulldogs +2.5 (-110)

