Mississippi State vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | SEC | College Basketball

The 21st-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs will go to Tennessee to play the seventh-ranked Volunteers in an SEC matchup.

The Volunteers are 11-2 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, compared to the Bulldogs' 11-2 overall and 0-1 record in the SEC. In both of their meetings with the Bulldogs last season, the Volunteers prevailed and covered. The T-B Arena in Knoxville will play host to the game at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Mississippi State vs Tennessee Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Mississippi State Bulldogs +360 +9.5 (-110) Over 123 (-110) Tennessee Volunteers -475 -9.5 (-110) Under 123 (-110)

Mississippi State vs Tennessee Match Details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Mississippi State vs Tennessee Key Stats

The Bulldogs entered the top 25 nationally, but after losing their last two games, this ranking may be short-lived. They lost to Drake 58-52 after being given a 4.5-point advantage, then on Wednesday lost to No. 8 Alabama at home in their SEC debut, 78-67. Even though they are currently 11-2, the path does not get any easier as they approach the SEC schedule's toughest stretch.

The Bulldogs are in the top 10 in the country for field goal percentage against and are ranked fourth in the country with just 54.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. They rank sixth nationwide in defensive effectiveness.

The Volunteers have not shied away from playing against challenging opposition this season. They are the third-best team in the nation based on the strength of their schedule-weighted rankings since they were 11-2 and have played a challenging schedule.

The AP ranks them seventh. The Volunteers have a record of 11-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. In the tournament, they suffered an early defeat to Colorado before falling to No. 5 Arizona.

The Volunteers' 53.2 points allowed per 100 possessions ranks third in the country. They lead the country in both field goal and three-point shooting defense percentages. When it comes to defensive effectiveness, they are No. 1 in the nation.

Mississippi State vs Tennessee Betting Prediction

This is a fantastic game with two of the finest defensive teams in the country, two top-25 teams, and two SEC rivals. According to statistics, the Volunteers have the best defense in the country, allowing the third fewest points while also ranking first in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

The Bulldogs are not far behind, coming in at number five in points and number 10 in field goal and three-point attempts. There will likely be a knockdown and dragout rock fight, but I have to pick the home team in this one to win in the closing minutes and cover the spread. Bet on the Volunteers to cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -9.5 (-110)

