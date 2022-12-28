Missouri State vs Northern Iowa Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | Missouri Valley Conference | College Basketball

The Missouri State Bears will play their first match in ten days on Wednesday night when they travel to Northern Iowa to take on the Panthers in a Missouri Valley Conference match.

With their most recent victory over Central Michigan by a margin of 79-58, the Bears ended a four-game losing streak. After defeating St. Bonaventure last Wednesday, the Panthers have won their previous two games.

Missouri State vs Northern Iowa Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Missouri State Bears +135 +3 (-110) Over 129.5 (-105) Northern Iowa Panthers -155 -3 (-110) Under 129.5 (-115)

Missouri State vs Northern Iowa Match Details

Fixture: Missouri State Bears at Northern Iowa Panthers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, IA

Missouri State vs Northern Iowa Key Stats

In their first seven games, the Bears had four victories and three losses, going against BYU, UNC Wilmington, and Ball State. The Bears lost to UNC Wilmington and Ball State despite being the favorites, but recovered with victories against Oakland and UIC. After that, they lost four straight games, two of which they won as heavy favorites.

The Bears are making just 31.7% of their three-point attempts while making 58.4% of their free-throw attempts. The Panthers' defense, which ranks 224 in terms of field goal percentage but has a high turnover rate and impressive rebounding statistics, will be their opponent.

The Panthers are attempting to return to.500 after losing seven of their previous nine games. The Panthers have recovered from that slump by defeating Towson and St. Bonaventure twice in their last two games, each time by double digits. In their 83-66 victory over Towson, they were 5.5-point underdogs, while in their 62-52 triumph over St. Bonaventure, they were two-point favorites.

The Panthers' offensive statistics are average; they are ranked 162nd in effective field goal percentage. In addition to shooting only 67.5% from the charity stripe, they have an offensive rebounding percentage and a turnover rate below the top 200.

The Panthers should maintain their winning streak on Wednesday night since I don't think the Bears will fare well in this matchup. Due to their poor offensive performances this season, the Bears will find it difficult to improve in road games following a 10-day break from the competition.

This is a better scheduling location for the Panthers, who also have a mental advantage given they played two games before taking less than a week off.

Pick: UNI Panthers -3 (-110)

