Missouri vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | SEC | College Basketball

When the Missouri Tigers (13-2) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (10-5) on Wednesday night, they'll be aiming for their second straight victory. The Tigers defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 85–82 while being eight-point favorites.

The Aggies defeated LSU 69-56 in their most recent game as 5.5-point favorites. In their last 10 games against the Tigers, the Aggies have a 6-4 record.

Missouri vs Texas A&M Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Missouri Tigers +170 +4.5 (-110) Over 150.5 (-110) Texas A&M Aggies -200 -4.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110)

Missouri vs Texas A&M Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Missouri vs Texas A&M Key Stats

The Tigers' final game was a victory over the Commodores, which helped them recover from their defeat by Arkansas. They will attempt to maintain their winning streak by defeating the Aggies, which would mark their second victory in a row and fifth victory in their previous six games.

The Tigers score 87.1 points per game. In their most recent game, they have scored 42.1 percent of their field goals and 38.5 percent of their three-point attempts, while scoring 85 points.

The Tigers' defense has been weak, allowing 75.1 points per game. If they want to win this game, especially after giving up 82 points in their previous contest, they will need to put in a greater effort.

The Aggies are currently on a four-game winning streak and are playing well right now. With a victory versus the Tigers, which would be their fifth straight win, they will attempt to maintain their momentum.

The Aggies score 74.6 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 69 points while making 48.1 percent of their field goals and 25% of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Aggies have been decent, allowing 67.4 points per game. They must continue to play well if they wish to win after giving up 56 points in their previous encounter.

Missouri vs Texas A&M Betting Prediction

Despite splitting their two away games, the Tigers have won four of their previous five games. Even on the road, where they are averaging over 79 points per game, they have displayed strong offensive play. On the road, they have had trouble at the free throw line, making less than 70% of their attempts.

The Tigers won't have many more chances to score against the Aggies, since they don't rebound the ball as proficiently as the Aggies do.

Expect the Aggies to limit the Tigers' offense since they limit opponents' scoring to under 60 points per game at home. To cover the spread, choose the Aggies.

Pick: Texas A&M Aggies -4.5 (-110)

