MLB Best Bets for Today: Atlanta Braves & Minnesota Twins | Saturday, August 13th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Back the Braves offense to show up

Today, MLB teams will continue their weekend series. There are many great matchups today, and among them are two very good value bets. There are a lot of games today, but if you want two of the best value bets on the slate, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for Saturday's MLB games.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves Team Total over 3.5 (-120) vs. the Miami Marlins

The Atlanta Braves offense has plenty of talent dispersed throughout, and they are facing a left-handed pitcher. The Braves are seeing some drastic increases in production when facing southpaws. The offense is led by Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley, and Dansby Swanson. Together, the three sluggers have accounted for a lot of key hits and runs.

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo to the mound, and he has been pretty good since returning from injury. However, this is not a good matchup for him. Luzardo faced this lineup once this season, and he performed very well. However, this start came at the point of the season where Atlanta was really struggling to produce.

The Braves have since turned the page, and are looking toward securing a spot in the playoffs. The key to victory for the Atlanta Braves is to get into the Marlins bullpen early and provide run support for their pitching staff.

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins F5 ML (-115) vs. the Los Angeles Angels

The Minnesota Twins will look to build off of last night's 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Minnesota's offense has been very good this season, as they rank in the top 10 in the MLB in numerous categories. They have a great matchup against a left-handed pitcher tonight. They will look to guys like Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez to lead the charge.

The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound for this game, and he has struggled to stay consistent. Bundy holds an ERA of 5.01 to go along with a 6-5 record this season. The right-hander seems due to provide a quality start tonight.

The key to victory for the Twins is to get a quality start out of Bundy and get into the Angels bullpen early. The Los Angeles bullpen ranks toward the bottom of the MLB, so this is an area where the Twins have the advantage.

