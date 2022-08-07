MLB Best Bets for Today: Philadelphia Phillies & Baltimore Orioles | Saturday, August 6th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Back the Phillies in a great matchup

Today, MLB teams will continue their weekend series. There are many teams that have great matchups, and we will be looking into two of those games. This is the point in the season where teams can sense the playoffs approaching. If teams want to make a run at the playoffs, they will need to start their winning ways now. If you want betting action on today's game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB baseball.

Bet #1: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-130) vs. the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound for this game. Corbin has been very inconsistent this season, holding a 4-15 record with an ERA over 6.50. It's not a good trend to follow when he's facing a lineup like Philadelphia's. The Phillies offense ranks 11th in the MLB in many important categories, and rank seventh in the league in runs per nine innings.

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Ranger Suarez, and he has had some success against Washington. In his only start against the Nationals this season, he picked up a win. The key to victory for the Phillies is to get some run support for Suarez. If the offense can get Corbin out of the game early and face the Nationals bullpen, they will have a great chance to cash in on this bet.

Bet #2: Baltimore Orioles/Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-115) (No Run First Inning)

The two teams will meet in the second game of their series tonight and will look to have another competitive game like last night. The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most surprising teams in the MLB this season, as nobody expected them to be over .500 at this point. Last night, this NRFI bet cashed with ease, and we will look to do it again.

The Baltimore Orioles will send Austin Voth to the mound for this contest, and he has turned in three consecutive quality starts. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, will start J.T. Brubaker. Brubaker hasn't been very consistent this season, but he's more than capable of turning in a clean first inning. We're going to take these teams to stay scoreless after one inning of play!

