MLB Best Bets for Today: St. Louis Cardinals & Baltimore Orioles | Saturday, July 16th

As MLB teams continue their weekend series, many teams have matchups that offer bettors opportunities to profit. Some matchups today seem lopsided on paper, and the sportsbooks haven't quite caught up yet. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals Team Total over 4.5 (-120) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most talented offenses in the MLB. Led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, they rank in the top 13 teams in the MLB in terms of batting average. When facing lefties like they are tonight, they have seen a huge increase in production. St. Louis is scoring 4.53 runs per nine innings and are set to have a nice day at the office.

Nick Lodolo will pitch for the Cincinnati Reds, and he has had success against the Cardinals in his previous start against them. He will need to repeat that quality start again if the Reds want a chance at victory. However, this game will be played in St. Louis, where the Cardinals have also performed much better. The Reds offense has been good this season, but we're staying away from them on this bet.

We're going to take the Cardinals offense to show up tonight and put up 5+ runs against Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds.

Bet #2: Baltimore Orioles F5 ML (+100) vs. the Tampa Bay Rays

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the hottest teams in the MLB. Before losing last night, they had won 10 games in a row. They have been bolstered by quality pitching and timely offensive production. The Tampa Bay Rays will start Ryan Yarborough, who has not had a whole lot of success so far. Yarborough has a 0-4 record so far this season to go along with a subpar ERA of 5.82.

The Orioles will start Dean Kremer, who has been very consistent this year. Despite a poor start against the Texas Rangers, Kremer has yet to allow a run in any of the other four starts. Thus far, Kremer has a 3-1 record with an ERA of 2.15. This included a six-inning, no run performance against the Rays in his first start of the season.

We're going with the Baltimore Orioles to lead this game after five innings. Let's go O's!

