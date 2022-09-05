MLB Best Bets for Today: St. Louis Cardinals & Detroit Tigers | Monday, September 5th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Back the Cardinals in a mismatch

Today's MLB games have some major implications for some teams. Many teams are in the heat of a tightly contested playoff race. There are some solid matchups on the slate, which comes along with a great probability for victory. As the season comes to an end, the playoff teams will begin to separate themselves. If you want betting action on today's games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB action.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (-120) vs. the Washington Nationals

"Can't stop watching." - Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have done an outstanding job over the last week, winning four games in a row. This has helped them build an eight-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. To lock in their playoff spot, they must continue to play solid team baseball. This starts with their offense, which has been led by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado all season long. At the moment, both sluggers are in the top fvie in the NL MVP rankings.

Jack Flaherty will get the start for St. Louis, and he hasn't pitched since June. This will help ease him into action before the playoffs begin. Although he's not expected to pitch deep into the game, the Cardinals bullpen ranks 10th in the MLB so he will have some support. Anibal Sanchez will start the game for the Washington Nationals, and he has had a rough season. Sanchez has a 1-5 record to go along with an ERA of 5.05.

The key to victory for the Cardinals is to give Flaherty some early run support, so he can feel comfortable while finding his rhythm. We're going with the Cardinals to win this game by 2+ runs.

Bet #2: Detroit Tigers Team Total over 3.5 (-105) vs. the Los Angeles Angels

"Final." - Tigers

Although the Detroit Tigers are one of the worst teams in the MLB, they hit left-handed pitching as well as any team in the league. Detroit sees a huge increase in all-important statistics when facing southpaws, so tonight could be a great game for them.

The Los Angeles Angels will trot out Jose Suarez to the mound, and he has been very mediocre this season. He's found a rhythm as of late but has performed well against poor hitting teams.

The Tigers offense is led by Javier Baez and Victor Reyes, and they will look for these two sluggers to produce more runs in tonight's game. The key to victory for the Tigers is to get Suarez out of the game as early as possible. If they can do this, they will face a mediocre Angels bullpen. Let's go Tigers!

