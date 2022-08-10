MLB Best Bets for Today: Toronto Blue Jays & St. Louis Cardinals | Tuesday, August 9th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Back the Blue Jays to take care of business tonight

MLB teams will continue their current series tonight as many of those teams look to begin their playoff push. The Toronto Blue Jays enter this contest holding onto the first Wild Card position, and the Baltimore Orioles sit one game behind the Rays for the second Wild Card spot. There are a lot of playoff implications for this matchup.

Bet #1: Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"It's @Alek_Manoah6 Day" - BlueJays

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the more surprising teams in the MLB. Nobody expected them to be in the playoff race come August, but here they are. Toronto has been mediocre on the road, while Baltimore has been very good in their home stadium. Tonight, we will see who reigns surpreme.

The Toronto Blue Jays will send All-Star Alek Manoah to the mound for this game, and he has been very good. Manoah holds a 12-5 record to go along with a very solid 2.45 ERA. The Orioles offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the league, so this is a great matchup for Toronto and Manoah.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish in this one, and he has been susceptible to giving up runs. Bradish's 6.55 ERA is not impressive by any means, and he faces a lineup with a lot of talent.

The Blue Jays will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Teoscar Hernandez for production tonight. Together, the three sluggers have led the way for Toronto this season and that's not likely to change.

We're going with the Blue Jays to lead this game after five innings of play. Let's go Jays!

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals F5 -0.5 (-130) vs. the Colorado Rockies

"Nolan Arenado is the NL Player of the Week!" - Cardinals

"Nolan Arenado is the NL Player of the Week!" - Cardinals

In a battle of two top 10 offenses, who comes out on top? Well, the first thing to do in a situation like this is analyze the pitching matchup. Miles Mikolas will start the game for St. Louis. Although he has a mediocre record, his 2.92 ERA is an extremely respectable number.

The Colorado Rockies have been very good offensively, especially at home, but they may find some difficulty finding consistency against the Cardinals' starter.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner to the mound for this contest, and he has spent time in both the starting rotation and the bullpen this season. He hasn't been able to consistently pitch deep into games, so Colorado may need to focus on their bullpen tonight. Unfortunately for them, they have the second-worst bullpen in the MLB, and this Cardinals offense may put up a lot of runs at Coors Field.

We're going with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to lead the St. Louis offense and have them leading after five innings.

