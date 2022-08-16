MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Los Angeles Dodgers & Houston Astros | Monday, August 15th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Back the Astros to jump out to an early lead

Tonight, MLB teams will begin their new series' as they concluded their weekend showdowns yesterday. Among those teams are two of the best teams in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. These are going to be the targets for this article. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Los Angeles Dodgers/Milwaukee Brewers No Run First Inning (NRFI) (-125)

"Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at Brewers:"- @Dodgers

In one of the best pitching matchups of the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will begin this important series. The Dodgers are undoubtedly already locked into a playoff spot, but the Brewers need to handle their business in order to lock in their position. Milwaukee currently sits 1.5 games out of both their division lead and a Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, they will have 7 of their next 10 games against the Dodgers. Tonight, the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound. Although he's missed some time this season due to injury, he's still one of the more effective pitchers in the MLB. He will be tasked with shutting down a dangerous Dodgers lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers will trot out Julio Urias, who has been very consistent this season. Urias has a 12-6 record to go along with a 2.49 ERA that ranks highly among MLB starters. He will face a Brewers lineup that struggles against left-handed pitching; making this a great matchup. We're going to bank on both of these guys to get out of the first inning unscathed; NRFI Nation stand up!

Bet #2: Houston Astros F5 -0.5 (+105) vs. the Chicago White Sox

"Monday matchup."- @astros

The Houston Astros will travel to the southside of Chicago tonight to face the Chicago White Sox. The Astros have been one of the best road teams in the MLB this season, compiling a record of 36-23 away from Houston. They will send Jose Urquidy to the mound, where he has had one of the best seasons of his career. Urquidy has racked up an 11-4 record to go along with an ERA of 3.85.

The Astros have frequently provided Urquidy with solid run support, and tonight may be another instance of that. The White Sox, on the other hand, will send veteran Johnny Cueto to the hill. Cueto has always been a tough pitcher to figure out, and he has had success against the Houston lineup this season. However, he seems due for a poor start tonight.

We're going with the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman, to take care of business tonight and lead after five innings of play.

