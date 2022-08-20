MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & Fanduel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

There will be 15 games included in today's MLB DFS DraftKings and Fanduel Slates. Let's take a look at the best players to target for both production and value this Friday, August 19.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Cedric Mullins, OF, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $3.5k)

Cedric Mullins will likely bat leadoff today against Kutter Crawford and the Red Sox. Mullins has slugged .581 facing right-handers with high flyball rates over the last two seasons. Over the last two weeks, he's also slugged .522. Look for Mullins to have a strong fantasy night at hitter-friendly Camden Yards.

Blake Snell, SP, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $9.3k, FanDuel $10.5k)

Blake Snell will get the ball Friday night, facing the Washington Nationals. Looking at the Nationals lineup, there aren't many menacing hitters on the roster. Snell is coming off of a start against Washington, where he struck out ten batters in six shutout innings. He'll try to pick up right where he left off tonight, but this time at his home park.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



10Ks thru 6. Blake Snell, Vicious Sliders.10Ks thru 6. Blake Snell, Vicious Sliders. 😤10Ks thru 6. https://t.co/DIYKtabfrf

"Blake Snell, Vicious Sliders." - Rob Friedman

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Lance McCullers Jr., SP, Houston Astros (DraftKings $9.4k, FanDuel $8.9k), Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.2k, FanDuel $4.1k

MLB DFS Value Picks

Albert Pujols, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $2k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Albert Pujols delivered a grand slam on Thursday (690th of his career) almost securing his future in the Hall of Fame. He's now gone deep three times in his last nine at bats to go with five RBIs. He also gets a favorable matchup tonight against a lefty. Expect him to keep raking against Arizona.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Albert Pujols in his last six games:

10-for-19

1 double

4 homers

11 RBI Albert Pujols in his last six games: 10-for-191 double4 homers11 RBI

"Albert Pujols in his last six games: 10-for-19 1 double 4 homers 11 RBI" - Buster Olney

Brad Miller, 2B/SS/3B/OF, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $2.0k, FanDuel $2.1k)

Brad Miller is a great "value play" today, and he has good versatility in several positions. In his career versus Bundy, he's hit .375. He'll be slotted into the seventh spot in the order. Target Field is hitter-friendly, and Dylan Bundy has been lit up several times this year. Plug Miller in at such a low price on Friday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Yuli Gurriel, 1B, Houston Astros (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.4k), Eric Hosmer, 1B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $3.0k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best DraftKings & Fanduel Team Stacks

Texas Rangers vs. Dylan Bundy, Minnesota Twins, RHP

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tyler Henry, Arizona Diamondbacks, LHP

