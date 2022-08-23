MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

There are eight games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, August 22.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $3.6k) Randy Arozarena is slotted into the second spot in the Tampa Bay Rays' order tonight. The outfielder is slugging .538 in his last 100 plate appearances facing southpaws with low K rates.

The Angels' starter Tucker Davidson strikes out a hitter once every two innings approximately, which is very low compared to the league average. Also, on the year, Arozarena is carrying a .535 slugging off of lefties, so expect him to have a great fantasy game Monday.

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $3.6k)

Byron Buxton started this year's All-Star Game in center field, but he has been very streaky in 2022. Lately for the Minnesota Twins, though, he's on a hot streak as he is slugging .508 in his last 65 at-bats. Cole Ragans is an inexperienced lefty who will be starting for the Texas Rangers. Buxton is in the three-hole, giving him tons of fantasy potential tonight, so look for him to display his power.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $4.2k), Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $3.9k

MLB DFS Value Picks

Jeffrey Springs, SP, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $7.7k, FanDuel $8.0k)

Jeffrey Springs gets the start on Monday for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, and Springs has been solid fantasy-wise lately. The Angels have not fared well against southpaws, especially these last few weeks. In fact, left-handed starters have had an ERA of 2.04 against the Angels in the past 30 days.

Springs typically doesn't go deep into ballgames, but he's a good value play today since the Halos don't score a lot of runs. His last few home starts have also been pretty good, so plug him in at pitcher if you're looking to save salary.

"Jeffrey Springs, K'ing the Side." - Rob Friedman

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $3.4k, FanDuel $2.6k), Hanser Alberto, 2B/3B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $2.3k, FanDuel $2.1k), Harold Ramirez, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $3.4k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Best DraftKings & Fanduel Team Stacks

St. Louis Cardinals versus Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs, LHP

Minnesota Twins versus Cole Ragans, Texas Rangers, LHP

