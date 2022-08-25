MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 24 | 2022 MLB Season

Eight games are listed on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT too. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday, August 24.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.1k)

Alvarez has an impressive .645 slugging when facing right-handed pitchers with a similar repertoire to Bundy since 2021. The Twins' Bundy primarily features a fastball, slider, and changeup, and Alvarez loves hitting off of righties generally. He's been stuck at 31 homers for a while, so look for him to have a solid game on Wednesday from the three-hole in the Astros lineup.

"Welcome back Yordan Álvarez !!!" - AT&T SportsNet

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $3.7k), Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $3.7k), Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $3.5k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

A.J. Pollock, OF, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Pollock has feasted off pitchers with high flyball rates. Over the past two seasonse, he is carrying an OPS of .897 against righties with high flyball rates. The Orioles' starter Spenser Watkins has a flyball rate about 5% more than league average.

Pollock is expected to bat seventh, but he notched two hits in yesterday's game in Baltimore. In his career, he's gone 5-for-16 at Camden Yards, including a homer. Look for him to build off of a solid game yesterday.

Bryson Stott, SS, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Bryson Stott has been solid at shortstop for Philly recently. Looking at the last two weeks, he has a .362 batting average. He didn't start Tuesday's ballgame, but he still doubled in his lone at-bat from the bench. He's very reasonably priced on both platforms, and he'll be up against a weak Cincinnati Reds pitching staff. He's also on a nice five-game hitting streak, so look for him to produce Wednesday.

Phillies Muse @Phillies_Muse Bryson Stott ranks among SS since the All-Star Break:



— 4th in AVG

— 5th in OBP

— 8th in SLG

— 7th in OPS

— 5th in WAR



Not bad for a Rookie Bryson Stott ranks among SS since the All-Star Break:— 4th in AVG— 5th in OBP— 8th in SLG— 7th in OPS— 5th in WARNot bad for a Rookie https://t.co/zBaHwa6Mfj

"Bryson Stott ranks among SS since the All-Star Break: — 4th in AVG — 5th in OBP — 8th in SLG — 7th in OPS — 5th in WAR Not bad for a Rookie" - Phillies Muse

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Cedric Mullins, OF, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $2.8k), Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $5k, FanDuel $3.1k), Cristopher Sanchez, SP, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $5.9k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Philadelphia Phillies vs. T.J. Zeuch, Cincinnati Reds, RHP

Chicago White Sox vs. Spenser Watkins, Baltimore Orioles, RHP

