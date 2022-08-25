MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 25 | 2022 MLB Season

There are six games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Thursday, August 25.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets (DraftKings $10.8k, FanDuel $12.5k)

Jacob deGrom is always a reliable fantasy option. Tonight, he'll be facing a Rockies lineup that struggles against pitchers of this caliber. Colorado's hitters are also much worse on the road, and they are missing some key bats.

Jacob deGrom is sporting a 14.3 K/9 rate, which is well above the league average rate of 8.5. Through 23 1/3 innings this year, he has a 2.31 ERA and 0.52 WHIP, which are amazing numbers. Look for deGrom to have a solid outing in a game where his team is listed as sizeable favorites.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball and 94mph Slider, Overlay. Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball and 94mph Slider, Overlay. 😲 https://t.co/jrnBBlJ7FZ

"Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball and 94mph Slider, Overlay." - Rob Friedman

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.0k)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had some slumps this season, but in his career, he's hit 339 at Fenway, including six homers and 25 RBIs. He also has 40 total hits in Boston in just 31 games.

Kutter Crawford is tonight's starter for the Red Sox, and he is coming off of a start where he allowed 11 hits and nine runs in 3 2/3 innings. Crawford pitched okay against Toronto earlier this year, but in his last three outings he has an abysmal 9.82 ERA. Look for Guerrero Jr. out of the two-hole, to have another solid game at Fenway Park.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



This three-run blast by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. puts the Blue Jays up 5-0 early in the Bronx.



@MLBNetwork | @BlueJays VLADThis three-run blast by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. puts the Blue Jays up 5-0 early in the Bronx. VLAD‼️This three-run blast by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. puts the Blue Jays up 5-0 early in the Bronx.🎥 @MLBNetwork | @BlueJays https://t.co/5F2FE4w9bZ

"VLAD This three-run blast by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. puts the Blue Jays up 5-0 early in the Bronx." - The Athletic MLB

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $3.7k), Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $3.7k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Josh Harrison, 2B/3B, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Josh Harrison is expected to bat sixth tonight against the Baltimore Orioles. Harrison has a great matchup today, as he is batting .526 in his career against Lyles in 19 at-bats. He will also be playing at Camden Yards, which is a more hitter-friendly park, so expect him to produce on Thursday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Gavin Sheets, OF/1B, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $2.3k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Best DraftKings & Fanduel Team Stacks

Philadelphia Phillies versus Justin Dunn, Cincinnati Reds, RHP

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt