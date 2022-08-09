MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 8

There are seven games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, August 8.

DFS Star Picks

Daulton Varsho, OF/C, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $3.3k)

Varsho is slugging .547 against right-handers with low strikeout rates since the start of the 2021 season. He's also hit three homers and carries a .639 SLG over the last two weeks. Since he has a .461 slugging versus righties, look for him to have success off Pittsburgh Pirates' right-hander Tyler Beede from the middle of the order.

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.8k)

Hernandez will be facing Jordan Lyles of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Hernandez is slugging .574 in same-sided matchups versus pitchers with low strikeout rates like Lyles over the last two seasons. Also, Camden Yards is a park that sees more homers than most major league stadiums.

Look for Hernandez to produce from the cleanup spot in the series opener.

Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $7.9k, FanDuel $9.6k)

Zac Gallen will be facing the Pirates on Monday in Arizona. Not only do righty starters have an ERA of 3.03 against the Pirates since last season, but Gallen hasn't allowed a dinger in three straight starts. Opponents are hitting .206 off of the Diamondbacks' hurler overall, and to lead off the inning, hitters have an average of just .140 versus Gallen. Expect another strong start on Monday against a weak Pirates lineup.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $3.3k)

DFS Value Picks

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, New York Mets (DraftKings $3.7k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Vogelbach has only played a few weeks with his new club, the Mets, but he's settled in nicely. In the past two weeks, he's hit .313, and on the year versus righties, he has a .463 slugging percentage.

From the fifth spot in the order, Vogelbach should have some great opportunities facing righty Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Robinson Chirinos, C, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $2.5k, FanDuel $2.1k), Jeff McNeil, 2B/OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Best DraftKings, FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks

Toronto Blue Jays versus Jordan Lyles, Baltimore Orioles (RHP)

Chicago Cubs versus Anibal Sanchez, Washington Nationals (RHP)

