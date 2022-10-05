MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 10 games listed for Tuesday's MLB DFS DraftKings slate. As for FanDuel's slate, there are eight games listed. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT tonight. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday, October 4th.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.0k)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has followed up his amazing 2021 breakout season with another excellent campaign. Tonight, he'll be taking his cuts against Orioles righty Mike Baumann. Baumann has 39 major league innings in his career and three starts. Despite the small sample size, at this level, he averages 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Guerrero Jr. has mashed low strikeout pitchers. This matchup will definitely play in his favor. He has sluggied .628 in his previous 293 PA's against right-handers who have low K rates. Expect him to have a productive fantasy night in the middle of the Blue Jays order tonight.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Brandon Nimmo, OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.4k), Lucas Giolito, SP, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $8.5k, FanDuel $9.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Anthony Rendon, 3B, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $3.6k, FanDuel $2.0k)

Anthony Rendon recently returned from the 60-day IL and from a five-game suspension. He was taken out after two at-bats and his timing might not be 100% to close out the year. Still, at such a low salary, he's definitely worth considering. Also, dating back to the start of last year, Rendon is slugging .548 versus left-handers with high flyball rates. Cole Irvin, tonight's starter for Oakland, has a fly-ball rate above the league average. Expect Rendon to get going on Tuesday where he's expected to bat fourth.

Trayce Thompson, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $2.6k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Trayce Thompson is another super cheap option on both platforms. The Dodgers' outfielder isn't a nailed-on starter, but lately he's been tearing the cover off the ball. Over his last seven games, he's gone 7-for-21, with three homers. Tonight, he'll be facing Colorado's Ryan Feltner, who gave up five runs in his last start. Expect Thompson to stay hot from the bottom of LA's lineup.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $2.9k), Elvis Andrus, SS, Chicago White Sox, (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Ryan Feltner, Colorado Rockies, RHP

San Francisco Giants vs. Sean Manaea, San Diego Padres, LHP

