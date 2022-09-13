MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

There are seven games listed for Monday's MLB DFS DraftKings slate. For FanDuel's slate, there are six. Both slates begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, September 12.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.3k)

Freddie Freeman has had a great first season in L.A. Looking at these past two weeks, he's launched three homers and is hitting .388. Last series against San Diego, he went 8-for-12 with six RBIs and a ton of fantasy points. Expect him to be productive against the Diamondbacks' right Ryne Nelson in the desert as the Dodgers continue their road trip.

Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $4.3k)

Bo Bichette has picked up the pace after a disappointing start to the season by his standards. Bichette has a great matchup today since he is slugging .632 in his last 179 PAs against soft-throwing right-handed pitchers.

Cooper Criswell, the Rays' righty starter tonight, averages around the upper 80s with his sinker, so look for Bichette to be able to produce tonight. Also, over the past two weeks, he's hit six homers and .927 slugging. From the three-hole, he should be able to stay hot after a great series in Texas.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Framber Valdez, SP, Houston Astros (DraftKings $10.7k, FanDuel $11.0k), Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Jake Fraley, OF, Cincinnati Reds (DraftKings $3.0k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Jake Fraley has been red-hot lately, and he's expected to slot into the two-hole for Cincinnati. Over the past two weeks, he's hit three homers and posted a .605 SLG. He also has five hits in his previous 14 at-bats. He's playing at his home park, which sees a whopping 62% more homers than average and a lot more hits as well.

Tonight, Fraley will take on Bryse Wilson of the Pittsburgn Pirates, who has allowed three or more earned runs in five consecutive starts. Look for the lefty-swinging Fraley to provide a lot of value tonight at the top of the Reds' order.

"Lovely night for a dip!" - Reds

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $2.7k), Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $3.4k, FanDuel $2.2k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Cincinnati Reds versus Bryse Wilson, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros versus Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Detroit Tigers

