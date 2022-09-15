MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected Lineups - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

Eight games are listed for Wednesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday, September 14.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Freddie Freeman is enjoying another great year, and he continues to be one of the better hitters in the entire league. Freeman is also slugging .619 against right-handers who rely heavily on the changeup. Zach Davies, tonight's Diamondbacks' starter, throws his changeup a whopping 33.8% of the time.

"A majestic HOME RUN from @FreddieFreeman5" - SportsNet LA

Freeman has launched four homers these past two weeks and has a .660 slugging, so expect him to stay hot on Wednesday.

Eduardo Escobar, 3B, New York Mets (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $3.3k)

Eduardo Escobar steps in tonight against Cubs' southpaw Drew Smyly, a pitcher the Mets' infielder is very familiar with. Escobar has gone yard off of Smyly four times in his last 14 plate appearances against him.

Over the past two weeks, Escobar has been red-hot. He's homered five times and has a .826 SLG in that span. Expect Escobar to have some RBI opportunities on Wednesday night, which should help him have a productive fantasy output.

"Eduardo Escobar puts the Mets on top! #FogoPower" - SNY

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Daulton Varsho, OF/C, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $3.7k), Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.5k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Luke Voit, 1B, Washington Nationals (DraftKings $2.9k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Luke Voit got shipped over to the Nationals mid-season, but his fantasy performances haven't really been impacted. Lately, the slugger has recorded nine hits in his previous six games, three of those going for extra bases.

Voit is also slugging .640 since 2021 starting against right-handers with high flyball rates. Tonight's opposing starter Tyler Wells, carries a high fly ball rate of 32.5% in his career, favoring Voit. Plug the Nats first baseman into your lineups tonight, where he'll be batting fourth.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Luis Arraez, 1B/2B, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.7k), Max Muncy, 3B/2B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $2.5k), Sonny Gray, SP, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $8.3k, FanDuel $8.7k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

New York Mets versus Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs, LHP

Los Angeles Dodgers versus Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks, RHP

