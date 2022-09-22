MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

Nine games are listed for Wednesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT tonight.

On that note, let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday (September 21).

MLB DFS Star Picks

Marcus Semien, 2B, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.9k)

Marcus Semien had a tough April and May, but since then, he has returned to normal. Moreover, Semien has a .373 average in the last two weeks, and he's riding an eight-game hitting streak. Tonight, he and the Rangers will match up with Angels left-thander Tucker Davidson.

Davidson has an abysmal 6.96 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP, so this could be a game where the Rangers' offense explodes. Expect Semien, from the leadoff spot, to fill up the box score on Tuesday.

Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.1k)

Trea Turner is against having a great season. Tonight, he'll be squaring off with Madison Bumgarner, who Turner has taken deep two times in his last 12 plate appearances head-to-head.

At the moment, Turner has a 17-game hitting streak, and he has feasted off left-handers. Expect the Dodgers shortstop to extend his streak and have a solid fantasy output against Bumgarner, who has struggled this year.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks

Robbie Ray, SP, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $9.6k, FanDuel $10.0k), Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.4k), Carlos Correa, SS, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $3.5k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Eric Haase, C/OF, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $3.2k, FanDuel $2.2k)

Eric Haase is expected to bat cleanup tonight for the Tigers. At his salary, he's definitely worth considering against Jordan Lyles and the Orioles.

Haase has also been hot, and considering the last two weeks, he has launched three homers. Lyles has been terrible too over his last two outings, allowing 12 hits and 12 earned runs in just 8 2/3 frames. Expect Haase, at Camden Yards, to have a productive fantasy output, especially from a value perspective.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks

Jermaine Palacios, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $2.0k, FanDuel $2.0k), Jesse Winker, OF, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $2.9k, FanDuel $2.3k), LaMonte Wade Jr., OF, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Detroit Tigers versus Jordan Lyles, Baltimore Orioles, RHP

San Francisco Giants versus German Marquez, Colorado Rockies, RHP

