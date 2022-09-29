MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 games listed for Wednesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 pm EDT tonight.

Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday (September 28):

MLB DFS Star Picks

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings 6.0k, FanDuel $4.5k)

Mike Trout has dealt with some injuries this year, but since returning from his most recent IL stint, he has been great.

In his previous series against the Minnesota Twins, he went 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits, four RBIs,and four runs scored. He's up to an impressive .605 slugging against right-handed pitchers on the year.

Tonight, he will face Adrian Martinez of the Athletics, who has been awful this year to the tune of a 6.10 ERA. Expect Trout, who beats up on changeup-heavy pitchers like Martinez, to have a great fantasy output.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.8k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Jake Odorizzi, SP, Atlanta Braves, (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $6.9k)

Jake Odorizzi gets the ball for Atlanta Braves, and while he's been up and down for his club, he does have the luxury of facing a weak Washington Nationals lineup tonight.

Odorizzi's best starts have come against poor lineups, and the Nationals hitters are mostly below average. The Nats rank 26th in runs per game and 21st in OPS, so they should have trouble putting runners on.

Washington has scored over two runs in just one of their previous five games too, so expect Odorizzi to cruise on Wednesday.

Joc Pederson, OF, San Francisco Giants, (DraftKings $5.3k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants received another All-Star nod this year, and lately he has been seeing the ball pretty well.

Over his last four games, two of which against the Rockies, he recorded seven hits. Tonight, he will take on Colorado's Jose Urena, who has a sky-high 5.34 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

Pederson has destroyed Urena, going 10-for-16 off the right-hander, with two homers and four extra-base hits. Expect Pederson to be a great value option tonight.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: LaMonte Wade Jr., OF, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.7k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

New York Yankees versus Mitch White, Toronto Blue Jays, RHP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far