MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 games listed for Tuesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday, September 6.
MLB DFS Star Picks
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.6k) Christian Yelich should slot into the leadoff spot tonight against the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies' starter is Chad Kuhl, who has pitched to a subpar 5.19 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.
Kuhl also struggled against the Brewers recently. In late July, he was knocked out after 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and three earned runs. That game was in Milwaukee. Tonight, he'll be home at Coors Field, which sees 22% more runs than average and is probably the best park for hitters. Also, Yelich has a .484 SLG off of righties, so expect him to rack up the fantasy points on Tuesday.
Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $3.5k)
Kyle Bradish has pitched two scoreless outings in a row, but Toronto has been able to hit him this year. Bichette has gone 3-for-7 off of Bradish with a homer too.
Bichette, overall, has picked it up after a pedestrian first half. In the past two weeks, he's gone deep four times and has a .714 slugging. He's also playing at Camden Yards, which sees 19% more homers than average. This is also a park where he has a .375 lifetime average with eight homers in 20 career games. Expect the shortstop to keep raking in Baltimore on Tuesday.
"Bo Bichette was out of his mind in yesterday's doubleheader against the O's..." - MLB Network
Other DFS Star Picks: Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $10.6k, FanDuel $10.8k), Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $3.8k), Shohei Ohtani, 1B/OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $6.3k, FanDuel $4.2k)
MLB DFS Value Picks
Rowdy Tellez, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $3.1k)
Tellez, the big Milwaukee slugger, has been a huge power threat all year long. He's launched 28 homers this year, and he's expected to bat third tonight against the Rockies. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored yesterday, and he's now recorded a hit in all four games versus Colorado this season. Look for him to provide excellent value tonight.
"This fan was very excited for Rowdy Tellez's game tying home run in the 9th" - FOX Sports: MLB
Other DFS Value Picks: Mike Ford, 1B, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $2.1k)
Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks
Milwaukee Brewers versus Chad Kuhl, Colorado Rockies, RHP
Toronto Blue Jays versus Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles, RHP