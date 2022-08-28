The New York Mets VS. The Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 28| 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will meet again with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Both teams are on opposite ends of their respective divisions.The Mets are currently in the top spot with 82 wins and a winning percentage of 0.641. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups and have brilliant home and away records of 43-19 and 39-27.

The Rockies have struggled this season and are in last place in the National League West Division with 54 wins. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups and have a poor away record of 18-42.

The Mets are aggressively very strong. Pete Alonso is delivering well for them. He has 105 RBIs, 31 home runs, and an OPS of 0.869 with an average of 0.273 this season.

The Rockies are heavily dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring. Cron leads the team batting charts with 24 home runs, 84 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.818 with an average of 0.270. He will need more support from other players if the team needs to do well.

Colorado Rockies @Rockies A day for Old Timers at Citi Field A day for Old Timers at Citi Field 📍A day for Old Timers at Citi Field https://t.co/kLspEyNFhC

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies match details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, August 27, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +285 +1.5 (+130) Over 7.5 (+105) New York Mets -340 -1.5 (-150) Under 7.5 (-120)

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies best picks

Chris Bassitt will play a crucial part in the game pitching. In the last 7 days, he has a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 3.00 with a K of 4. He is delivering great for the team. He is backed by David Peterson and Trevor May, who had a good last game.

Kyle Freeland will have a big task on his shoulders in this game too. Freeland is currently leading the team's pitching charts. He has a 7-8 record and an ERA of 4.93 with a WHIP of 1.42 this season. He will look to improve his recent performances with a great showing on Sunday.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies prediction

All the recent meetings between the two teams were close encounters. The Mets have won all three games. The game is very important for the Rockies as they will look to amend their previous results.

Pitchers will decide the outcome of the game. Freeland's performance becomes crucial if the Rockies want to win the game. Pitching from the Mets has been super. Bassitt has disturbed the opposition with his pitching, especially the Rockies, and has good back support.

Both teams can take inspiration from their last encounter. Though the Mets have the upper hand, the Rockies can put up a great showing if they can work on their scoring.

Prediction: Mets to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell