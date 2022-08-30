Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The Reds will look to win this to equal 1-1 with the Cardinals.

The Reds are struggling this season. They are in fourth spot in the National League Central with 50 wins at a winning percentage of 0.397. Their home field record is not impressive either, as they are 26-36 at home this season.

"First big league homer is a NO-DOUBTER. Congrats, @Crob_20" - Reds

The Cardinals are on a great run. They will win the game to make it 2-0 against the Reds. They are currently in the top place in the National League Central with 75 wins at a winning percentage of 0.578. They are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups with a positive away record of 33-32.

"#THATSAWINNER" - Cardinals

The Reds will hope to come stronger and not repeat the mistakes of the last game. Their players have done well aggresively in recent times. Jonathan India had a good last game alongside Kyle Farmer. The team will need a similar performance from both of them in this game as well.

The pitching from the Reds was poor. They recorded a 13-4 loss. The team will need good performances from Hunter Strickland. He has an ERA of 2.70 with 3 Ks in last 7 days. Alexis Diaz will be there to support him. Since coming out from injury, Diaz has been consistent with his performances. He has an ERA of 1.82 with a WHIP of 0.95 this season.

The Cardinals have a strong batting lineup. Paul Goldschmidt is doing great. He has 33 home runs, 105 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.042 with an average of 0.335 this season. Starting pitching Jordan Montgomery is also hot right now. He has a 1-0 record, an ERA of 3.21, and 11 Ks in last 7 days.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals match details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals batting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CINCINNATI REDS +180 +1.5(115) u10(-110) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -210 -2.5(105) 010(-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals best picks

It's going to be a game between pitchers. The Reds have Alexis Diaz. He has done well this season and after coming back from injury is super active.

The Cardinals have Jordan Montgomery who is in fine form. He has been brilliant in his last few outings and will play a crucial role in this game.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction

This game is crucial for the Reds and they would like to come all out. The outcome will be dependent on the pitchers. If the Reds can come together and stop the Cardinals from scoring big, they can win this game.

The Cardinals won their last game by a big margin. They will take inspiration from it and are the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: The Cardinals will win this game

