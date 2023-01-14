Monmouth vs Towson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Towson Tigers will be hosting the Monmouth Hawks on Saturday afternoon in a Colonial Atheltic Conference matchup. Towson is 10-7, recently losing to Delaware on the road. Monmouth is an ugly 1-16, and they've now lost eight consecutive games, most recently falling to Hofstra. Today, we'll see if Towson can take advantage of a struggling Monmouth team.

Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Monmouth Hawks +17.5 (-110) Over 130.5 (-110) +1100 Towson Tigers -17.5 (-110) Under 130.5 (-110) -2500

Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Monmouth Hawks @ Towson Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 3:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: SECU Arena

Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers Key Stats

Monmouth has had an awful year all around, and a big reason has been their inefficiency. They shoot just 38.2% from the field and 27.7% from behind the arc, both of which are two of the lowest marks in the entire country. On defense, they allow opponents to shoot 49%, which makes them one of the worst defensive teams in all of college basketball. In their lone win, they shot 51%, but in each of their past six games, they've shot under 40% in every game.

Towson has had a somewhat easy schedule compared to a lot of schools, but they have won two of their past three conference games, which is always important. The Tigers' Cameron Holden has been very versatile, averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, as well as a team-high 2.1 steals. Holden is second in scoring to senior Nicolas Timberlake (16.1 PPG), and together these two have carried the scoring load. Towson plays at a pretty slow pace, and when they've struggled, it's been due to their inability to get stops. Against a team like Monmouth, if the hosts can avoid making careless mistakes, they should be able to pick up their 11th win.

Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers Betting Prediction

Monmouth is not only 1-16, but they're 4-13 against the spread. They've played mostly on the road, which doesn't help, and in these games, they're 1-10, including 3-8 ATS. Towson has gone only 8-9 ATS, but they should be able to take care of business today. The Hawks are 0-4 ATS in conference games, so look for Towson to win comfortably. Also, target the under, as Monmouth have had six straight games go under and because Towson likes to slow down the pace.

Prediction: Towson -17.5 (-110) & Under 130.5 (-110)

