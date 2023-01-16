Montana State vs Idaho Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Idaho Vandals will take on the Montana State Bobcats on Monday night in a battle of Big Sky foes. Idaho is 6-12, 0-5 in conference games, and they've lost six in a row. Meanwhile, Montana State is 12-7, 5-1 in conference play, and riding a four-game winning streak. These teams met at the end of December, and in that matchup, the Bobcats won 72-58 on their home floor. We'll see if the Vandals can even up the season series tonight at home.

Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho Vandals Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Montana State Bobcats -8.5 (-110) Over 140 (-110) -425 Idaho Vandals +8.5 (-110) Under 140 (-110) +330

Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho Vandals Match Details

Fixture: Montana State Bobcats @ Idaho Vandals

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Idaho Central Credit Union Arena

Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho Vandals Key Stats

Montana State is averaging 108.5 points per 100 possessions, and they've shot 49.2% from the field in conference play. The Bobcats' best player, Raequan Battle, averages 15.9 points, while guard Darius Brown has been very versatile this year. Brown averages 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and a team-high 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Montana State has shot 52% or better in three of their past four games, and they'll look to stay efficient tonight.

Idaho is scoring a solid 111 points per 100 possessions, and they have shot 47.8% on the year. However, in five conference games, the Vandals have shot just 41.2% and allowed their opponents to shoot 51.2%. A big reason for this distinction is the fact that Idaho has had a pretty easy schedule in non-conference games. Their leading scorer, Isaac Jones (19.5 PPG), has been great, and Divant'e Moffitt is right behind him at 17.1 PPG. Moffitt leads in dishing, too, at 5.1 assists per game, but besides these two, the Vandals haven't gotten consistent contributions. Recently, the hosts haven't been getting any stops, so that'll need to change tonight for this losing streak to come to an end.

Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho Vandals Betting Prediction

Montana State is rolling right now, as they're 9-1-1 ATS in their past 11 and 6-1-1 ATS on the road this year. They beat Idaho a few weeks ago, and the Vandals are really struggling at the moment. Considering that Idaho has looked terrible against Big Sky schools, back the visiting Bobcats here to win and cover.

Prediction: Montana State -8.5 (-110)

