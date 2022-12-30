Morgan State vs Hartford Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | College Basketball

The Hartford Hawks (4-11) will take on the Morgan State Bears (4-8) in an effort to snap a five-game losing streak. The Bears are 4-8 for the season and do not look like they can make an impact in the MEAC.

The Hawks are 4-11 for the season and have been equally terrible in the Independent League.

The Hawks lost to the San Francisco Dons in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs. The Bears lost to the Arizona Wildcats but managed to cover the spread as 31-point underdogs.

Morgan State vs Hartford Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Morgan State Bears -365 -8 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Hartford Hawks +300 +8 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Morgan State vs Hartford Match Details

Fixture: Morgan State Bears at Hartford Hawks

Date and Time: Friday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: ChaseFamily Arena, Connecticut

Morgan State vs Hartford Key Stats

Malik Miller is the Bears' top rebounder and assist player. He averages 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Isaiah Burke leads Morgan State in scoring with 17.8 points per game. Burke leads the Bears with 3.2 three-pointers made per game. In each game, Khalil Turner averaged 1.0 block and 2.3 steals.

For the Bears, these figures represent team highs. This season, the Bears have covered the spread just three times while winning six games overall. Five of the Bears' nine games this season have seen the total go over.

Briggs McClain leads the Hawks in scoring with 16.4 points per game. He also contributes 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Pano Pavlidis (6.1 rebounds per game) and Michael Dunne are the Hawks' top rebounders and assist producers (2.6 assists per game). Dunne averages 2.1 three-pointers made per game, more than any other Hawks player.

With 1.5 steals per game, McClain leads Hartford, and Pavlidis tops the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. In 12 games this season that had a spread, the Hawks only won by the spread twice. When the Hawks have been underdogs by 8 points or more this season, they have covered the spread twice (in nine opportunities).

Morgan State vs Hartford Betting Prediction

The total points have exceeded in three of the Hawks' 12 games with an over/under this season. In five of their 12 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 136.5 points together.

Seven times in the Bears' nine games so far this season, they have scored more than their 136.5-point cap in this game. The average number of points scored in Bears games this season has been 152.1, which is 15.6 points higher than the game's over/under. In this case, bet on the over.

Pick: Over 135.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes